Anurag Kashyap is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ which stars Alaya F in the pivotal role. The filmmaker, who is known for speaking his mind and not mincing his words, has recently made a shocking revelation about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, leaving his fans, family and friends in shock. Shortly after his death, Kashyap had revealed that he had refused to speak to SSR about a project because he was bitter about being ghosted by the actor in the past.

In 2020, the filmmaker had shared a screenshot of his chat with a person who pitched for the late actor. In the same year, he even revealed in an interview that he was upset with SSR for backing out of the projects with him for bigger films.

Now in the latest interview, Anurag Kashyap spilt the beans on the whole scenario and stated that he now gets pangs of guilt when he thinks about the time when a person approached on behalf of Sushant Singh Rajput for a collab and he denied it. He stated it while speaking about his spat with Abhay Deol in detail.

Anurag Kashyap told Showsha, “A lot has changed, but I know I have no filter. But it’s also made me realise I don’t need to say everything… For example, that whole spat between me and Abhay. Somebody was doing an article about why a very good actor like Abhay is no longer in the movies, and I spoke about my experiences, something that happened 13 years ago. I didn’t need to say it publicly. And the day the unfortunate incident happened of SSR, I felt so bad. Three weeks prior to that somebody was trying to reach out because he wanted to talk, and I was like, ‘No, he ghosted me, I don’t want to talk’. You get pangs of guilt. So, I tried to reach out to Abhay and I apologised to him, because somebody had told me that he was upset about me speaking publicly about him.”

Anurag Kashyap spoke about his difference with Abhay Deol and said, “It’s taken me a year-and-a-half of sickness to realise a lot of things. I was so reactive; I would say things. I would say things out of anger, out of reaction, to things I felt perturbed by. It took me time to realise that I’m shouting, I’m shouting in a room full of people shouting. Nobody’s listening to each other, not just to me. That’s what social media has become. And I stepped back. I said, ‘Why am I reacting to this? What is bothering me?’”

