Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter and she is hitting every headline with back-to-back tweets. After Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was released on the big screens, people have only one thing to talk about and that is SRK’s spy action drama. Now, ever since returning to Twitter after getting suspended in 2020, Kangana has also been sharing her opinions on the same. Now, she schooled Bollywood for spreading ‘Hindu hate’ amid Pathaan’s massive success in her recent tweet. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Pathaan has become a huge success since the day 1 of its release. It has already crossed the 100 crore club at the box office within 2 days and as this film marks SRK’s return to the movies, fans have been going crazy. From industry friends to ordinary people everybody is chanting ‘Love over Hate’.

Kangana Ranaut is known for her controversial statements. Now, she took to her Twitter and in her recent tweet, she slammed Bollywood for spreading ‘hindu hate’ amid Pathaan’s success. Even though she praised Shah Rukh Khan’s movie, she couldn’t handle the ‘narrative’ that has been preached.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi, enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics.”

Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna ‘triumph over hate’ toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi, enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023

Kangana Ranaut started this tweet thread against the ‘love over hate’ narrative after Karan Johar mentioned in his Shah Rukh Khan appreciation post, “Love forever trumps Hate.” Queen actress in another tweet revealed, “All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan…

Her tweet further added, “It is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

