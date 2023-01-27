One major record after another is set to tumble and the next few days could well turn the record books topsy-turvy. There is no better joy for a trade analyst like me to dig down records and predict the new ones to be scored, and that’s what’s happening in the case with Pathaan which is not ceasing to surprise.

With an astonishing Thursday being scored that has broken the 60 crores ceiling, Shah Rukh Khan has now scored his eighth century, and that too in a matter of just 2 days. He started it off with Ra. One 11 years back and then followed it up a few weeks down the line with another century, Don 2. This was followed by Jab Tak Hai Jaan just a year down the line and then 200 Crore Club biggies like Chennai Express and Happy New Year followed. Dilwale was expected to be the ha-trick of double centuries but unfortunately fell way short of that in the final run.

Fan was the first truly rude shock that Shah Rukh Khan got when it failed to score even a century, though Raees salvaged the situation by being a decent century. However, from here it was all downhill as Jab Harry Met Sejal as well as Zero flopped miserably. This was the time when Shah Rukh Khan decided to take a break, only to return with a thunderous Pathaan.

This is how the film compares (after just 2 days) with the lifetime score of all his other centuries:

Pathaan – 127 crores* (2 days)

Chennai Express – 227 crores

Happy New Year – 205 crores

Dilwale – 148 crores

Raees – 137.51 crores

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 122 crores

Ra. One – 115 crores

Don 2 – 107 crores

As is apparent, Pathaan is now in a real chance to emerge as the biggest Shah Rukh Khan starrer by Sunday itself. Chennai Express record of 227 crores would be broken in 5 days flat and from there on, Pathaan will go on to beat the lifetime of several Bollywood blockbusters in days to follow, before setting benchmarks for newer films to arrive in weeks and months to come.

