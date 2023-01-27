In the history of Bollywood, only 11 films have scored a century in their opening weekend (or first 3 days) itself. The first one to do that was a Shah Rukh Khan starrer itself, Happy New Year, which accomplished this feat over its Diwali weekend by bringing in 108.86 crores. Post that only a few select films managed this feat in 8 years that followed with the latest being Brahmastra, which also emerged victorious by being the biggest of the lot at 122 crores, and that too on a non-holiday release.

Well, this huge feat has been surpassed by Pathaan which is on a roaring spree. The film already stands at 127 crores*, and hence has added on to the select list of 100 Crore Club gainers within the opening weekend itself. However, what makes this feat all the more exhilarating is the fact that it has been achieved in just 2 days, and not 3, something that was not even dreamt of when the film release, despite the ultimate hype surrounding it. To score a century in just 2 days is unprecedented enough but to emerge as the biggest is mind-blowing.

This is how the list of century makers over the opening weekend/first three days stands at. Pathaan is the only film which has done that in just 2 days:

Pathaan – 127 crores* (2 days)

Brahmastra – 122 crores

Sanju – 120.06 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores

Happy New Year – 108.86 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 107.61 crores

Dangal – 107.01 crores

Race 3 – 106.47 crores

Sultan – 105.53 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 102.60 crores

Thugs of Hindostan – 101.75 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 101.47 crores

With this amazing feat, it is now a given that by the time today is through, even other language films would be surpassed. KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] had netted 143.64 crores in its first 3 days and that record would be smashed comfortably by Pathaan even after an expected drop. The biggest of the lot is Avengers: End Game though at 157.20 crores and it would require the Shah Rukh Khan starrer some excellent hold to beat that. It would be tough for sure but worth the fight.

