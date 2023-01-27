It is SRK’s world and we are just living in it. King Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan hit the theatres on 25th January and the film is receiving jaw-dropping responses from the audience. Not only his fans, but many big wigs from the industry couldn’t resist of sharing their excitement about the film. Recently, Hrithik Roshan shared his review of the film on Twitter and fans were quick to respond.

Hrithik is known for his Twitter reviews and the actor never leaves a chance to praise good content on social media. He recently shared his review of Pathaan and congratulated the entire team. As soon as he dropped his comments on the film, netizens stormed his comment section and said they really missed Kabir (Hrithik’s character name in War). Interestingly, War was also helmed by Siddharth Anand. Scroll below to read the comments.

The ‘War’ actor Hrithik Roshan on Thursday took to Twitter and wrote, “What a trip. Incredible vision, some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises, and twists all the way thru. Sid, you have done it again. Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, John n the entire team of #Pathaan.” Soon after his tweet, the actor was bombarded with requests to watch Pathaan and Kabir together.

A user wrote, “Love you man. In the entire movie, I was looking for your cameo but koi na. Hope in war 2 I will see both you and SRK together.”

Another user commented, “ Duggu Bhai aap bhi jaldi se join kar lo.”

“You should have been in the movie man”, another comment read.

In fact, many expressed their desire to watch Tiger, Pathaan and Kabir together on the screen. A user wrote, “can’t wait to watch Pathaan, Kabir and Tiger together. The #trio.”

Can't wait for this trio on big screen together Pathaan, Tiger, Kabir 🔥🔥🔥🇦🇫🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/lTkcCXz6f3 — Munir Bahir (@MunirOfficial2) January 26, 2023

Duggu Op Bolte. pic.twitter.com/uBFsK9f7W4 — R E H A N (@iamreha45234939) January 26, 2023

For the unversed, Pathaan has been receiving a thunderous response at the box office. The film went on to mint more than 100 crores gross worldwide on the first day. With a collection of 55 crores nett in India, the film had the highest opening in the history of Bollywood.

What are your thoughts on watching Pathaan and Kabir together? Let us know in the comments section.

