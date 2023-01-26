Juhi Chawla ruled the 90s like a queen. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 1986 with the film Sultanat but she rose to fame after the release of the tragic romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Juhi earned a Filmfare Award for her phenomenal performance and after that, she never looked back. The actress is not only known for her acting skills but also known for unapologetically putting out her political opinions. Today, we bring to you a throwback story when she took a dig at Congress, and later her comments became a nightmare for her.

Juhi was one of those vocal Indian celebrities who were brutally harsh on the Congress-led government. Back then in 2013, when fuel prices were rising and the Indian rupee had hit an all-time low against the US Dollar, she was one was those celebrities who took a dig at the government. However, back then, Juhi was unaware that her tweet will one day come to haunt her. Today, we will take you back to when Ishq actress had to face the wrath of her own words. Scroll down to read the scoop.

In the year 2013, actress Juhi Chawla took a dig at the Congress government for the rising fuel prices and devaluation of the Indian rupee. She had written, “Thank God apun ke underwear ka naam Dollar hai. Rupee hota toh baar baar girta raheta.” In another tweet, posted in 2013, the actress wrote, “The only way the Rupee can save itself is by tying a rakhi to the Dollar and saying, “meri raksha karna” Happy Rakshabandhan. Years later, when the rupee lost its value to Dollar and stood at 81 against the US Dollar( under the BJP government) netizens questioned Juhi Chawla’s silence.

Many asked the actress why she has nothing to say now. In fact, many netizens went on to call the actress coward and called her out for not speaking up this time.

One of the users wrote, “Her underwear must be floating over her head now. Isn’t that?”

Another user wrote, “ Iska underwear ab check karna chahiye.”

Her underwear must be floating over her head now. Isn't that @iam_juhi pic.twitter.com/z4n2IHDrBv — Rakesh Jha (@rakesh_jhaAAP) September 24, 2022

Someone should check her underwear now..😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NLn0y1xiMu — Naseef M (@NaseefM17) September 23, 2022

