Shark Tank India season 2 is currently being telecast on TV and fans are loving it. The sharks this season -including boAt’s Aman Gupta, Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal, Emcure Pharma’s Namita Thapar, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal, Sugar Cosmetic’s Vineeta Singh, and CarDekho’s Amit Jain, are investing their money in upcoming businesses – but are they broke?

Recently, Harsh Goenka tweeted a chart detailing the shark’s financial year (FY) profit after tax for the year 2022. The tweet shows that Gupta’s boAt is the only company to have profited while the others sustained losses. Now Anupam Mittal has reacted to it.

Taking to Twitter and reacting to it Harsh Goenka’s chart pertaining to Shark Tank India’s judges facing a loss in their businesses, Anupam Mittal wrote, “I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased, and incomplete data.”

The current Shark Tank India judge further added, “Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks 🦈 don’t bleed red, we bleed blue 🇮🇳 & that’s why we do what we do 🤗” Check out his tweet here:

I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks 🦈 don’t bleed red, we bleed blue 🇮🇳 & that’s why we do what we do 🤗 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 24, 2023

Wondering what Harsh Goenka tweeted earlier? Well, a couple of days ago, Harsh shared a chart on the micro-blogging site and captioned it, “I enjoy Shark Tank India as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie Jaws and bleeding!” The chart listed down all the names of all sharks along with the company they own and the profits earned by them in the financial year 2022 after tax.

In replying to Anupam Mittal’s tweet, one user commented, “When one doesn’t have data, they tell stories.” Another, reacting to the Shark Tank India judge’s tweet, wrote, “Anupam the only way you could have responded is with data and substance. Not just rhetoric or words. Doesn’t make sense in whatever you have mentioned here.” A third noted, “It would be great if you could share the correct data as per you for reference.”

What do you think is the truth?

