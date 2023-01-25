Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Chahar & Shiv Thakare Get Into An Ugly Spat Over Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia During Ticket To Finale Task

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Priyanka Choudhary Chahar and Shiv Thakare were seen getting into an ugly fight over Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s captaincy and ticket to the finale.

In the episode, he criticised Priyanka for character assassination of her friends. While, Priyanka called him ‘jhoota insaan’.

Bigg Boss 16 gave a task to the housemates that if they want Nimrit to step down from captaincy and give up her ticket to finale, they have to take out rings from her board. Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan came in support of their friend Nimrit.

Shiv Thakare disagreed with what Priyanka Choudhary Chahar said against Nimrit, while she called him ‘jhoota insaan’.

“Aap sabhi baatchit kar Nimrit ko captaincy aur ticket to finale week ki haqdaari se nikaalne ke liye das rings nikaalne honge,” Bigg Boss had instructed.

Amid the task, Priyanka Choudhary Chahar said to Shiv, “Tumhaari tarah nahi jo ladkiyo ke liye ganda bolti hoon.”

In a fit of rage, both of them close to each other’s face, and then Shiv Thakare said, “Ladkiyo pe tum jaate ho… Tum sirf chamche rakhte ho, dost nhi rakhte ho.”

Priyanka Choudhary Chahar shouted, “Jhoota insaan, jhoota insaan.”

