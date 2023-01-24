Uorfi Javed never leaves a chance to make headlines owing to her bizarre fashion choices. Moreover, she’s also in the news for her strong opinions on anything and everything happening across the globe. Recently the diva was in the news after she took legal action against BJP leader Chitra Wagh for making derogatory comments about her clothes. Now in her latest social media post, the Bigg Boss OTT star has made shocking revelations about being unable to find a place to rent.

The controversial queen was earlier in news for her meeting with Javed Akhtar. Reacting to their meeting she had stated that she told the veteran lyricist ‘property ka batwara 3 mein hoga.”

A while back, Uorfi Javed took to Twitter and revealed that Muslim owners are not ready to rent out their properties to her owing to her fashion choices and Hindus don’t want to because of her religion. Now it’s been a task for her to find a good place to rent in Mumbai.

Uorfi Javed Tweeted, “Muslim owners don’t want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don’t want to rent me cause I’m Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get . Finding a rental apartment in mumbai is so tuff.”

Reacting to the same, a user sympathised with her and wrote, “It’s time to have ur own apartment.” While another said, “Why not dress in an appropriate manner so that you can get to stay in both Muslim and Hindu area’s? At least wear some basic clothing. Moreover the owners are scared of you not paying the rent. As a pauper like you who can’t afford decent clothing then who can take risks.”

Earlier, reacting to the threats, Uorfi Javed told Times Of India, “There are big political leaders who want to take things into their hands. If they think something is illegal, then they should go to the police or court, but people here want to take law into their own hands by threatening me publically and saying that they will hit me. That’s why I feel unsafe, and I’m left with no other option. It’s not some regular person who’s threatening me, but a politician who has the power to influence a lot of people. Many people follow them, and in that way, they can influence people to hit me. This isn’t right.”

Coming back, what do you think about the same? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

