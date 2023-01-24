Ashneer Grover – the CEO and founder of India’s money transaction platform BharatPe, is a well-known name in India thanks to his appearance on Shark Tank India. After appearing as one of the sharks in season 1, Ashneer took a step back from the ongoing season – however, he’s still in the news.

While he recently released a book called Doglapan, we are talking about the entrepreneur today because of his lavish home in Delhi. The businessman and his Madhuri Jain Grover call a stunning place in Delhi home and it includes the luxuries one could only dream of. Scroll down to know about it.

During a home tour interview with Brut India, Ashneer Grover showed off his lavish Delhi home by first revealing he has a personal elevator inside their apartment – which the host could have used instead of the stairs. The former Shark Tank India judge’s wife, Madhuri then showed her aesthetically pleasing ‘favourite spot’ of the house – a beautiful living area with ivory couches and a tea table with gold-plated coasters. Yes, gold-plated coasters.

The video then sees Ashneer Grover revealing a figurine of himself, gifted by the team of Shark Tank India after season one. At this point, Madhuri added, “I used to like him as a shark. But of course, this version is better.” That’s not all Ashneer’s lavish Delhi house had.

The video then sees Ashneer show off the in-house bar (adjacent to the living area) with over 100-150 bottles of alcohol. He revealed that the bar is meant for his father mostly. The former shark then moved to his infamous ivory-coloured dining table – which was rumoured to be worth Rs10 crore. He jokingly said, “This table is the most infamous table. It’s supposedly worth ₹10 crore, which is news to me. I thought my house was worth ₹10 crore but then the table is worth ₹10 crore.” He also revealed the trouble he had to go through to get the huge table inside.

Ashneer Grover’s house also features a huge corridor – measuring about 50 meters, where Ashneer used to run during his session with a personal trainer. The hallway connects the rest of the house to his kids- Avy and Mannat, room. It also gave viewers a glimpse of their modern cream-coloured kitchen and a refrigerator adorned with several magnets – collected during the couple’s visit to different countries.

The next aspect of the house to be shown in the tour was Ashneer and Madhuri’s bedroom. Done in a soft shade of grey, the room featured big French windows, a king-sized bed and bedside tables filled with ‘healthy snacks.’ Another area of the house the Shark Tank India judge showed was a rare glimpse of his personal garage. This space includes a variety of cars including Madhuri’s favourite Maybach and Ashneer’s popular green Porsche among others.

Watch Ashneer Grover’s home tour video here:

Impress? Well, we are!

