Uorfi Javed has done it again, and this time, she fashioned a dress out of black dustbin bags. One will think now there isn’t anything which can shock you, but here’s where you’re wrong. Uorfi will stump you with creativity. No matter how much she gets trolled, one will for sure stop and look at her for a moment at least. She moves ahead with her boldness crushing all her haters and those who troll her.

Uorfi rose to fame after her appearance in the Bigg Boss OTT show. After that, she has been all over social media platforms with her quirky sense of fashion. Not only that, she often poses on the streets of the city wearing her revealing clothes.

Taking to her official Instagram account Uorfi Javed shared a reel, where she reveals, “So when I was in Bigg Boss, I made an outfit from dust bin bag, let’s repeat history but better”. She was wearing two outfits. One looked like a black swan inspired since its bottom half was quite voluminous, like a ballet dress. The second one was more of a bodycon style. She tied her hair in a high ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

She captioned the reel, “I could literally wear this to a red carpet event not kidding

Also, the og dustbin bag outfit I made in big boss was inspired by @komalpandeyofficial ! Keep inspiring”. For the unversed, Komal Pandey is also a popular social media influencer. Needless to say, this time also, Uorfi Javed got brutally trolled for her innovative attire. Let’s see what the netizens have to say this time!

“Tum bhi kachre se kam ho kya”

“Ab dustbin m jakr beth jao please”

“Matlab Shopping bag kachray main Ni Phenknay ?? Apko denay Hain..”

“Black polythene kyu? White pehno or pradarshan kro”

“are didi to kachra kisme kapdo me daal de”

A few days ago, Uorfi Javed wore an exquisite outfit from the Mugler brand, which is one of the most popular brands among Hollywood celebrities Kim Kardashian and Beyonce.

