Brad Pitt recently appeared at Golden Globes Awards 2023 and made headlines for his stylish wardrobe. He sat next to his Babylon costar Margot Robbie and their off-screen chemistry made headlines amongst their fans who wanted them to be a couple, had Robbie not been married. Now, Brad’s ex-wife and actress Angelina Jolie’s fans are trending him on social media and calling him an ‘abuser’ amid him attending the prestigious awards ceremony. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Angelina didn’t attend the GG this year and was recently spotted on a shopping spree with daughter Zahara. Now coming back to the topic, Brad and Jolie are currently involved in an ongoing divorce case and their personal details about the marriage are all over social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onto the new developments, Angelina Jolie fans are trending #BradPittIsAnAbuser on social media as he attended Golden Globes Awards 2023. This didn’t go well with Jolie fans who slammed the Hollywood fraternity for entertaining him at the latest awards ceremony according to the US Today.

Reportedly, Brad Pitt abused his wife and kids in the famous 2016 flight incident which recently became the talk of the town when it went viral in the media.

A user on Twitter slammed the Babylon actor and wrote, “Are we just going to forget what brad did to his kids and ex wife???” according to The News.

Another user wrote,”Yeyy let’s praise an abuser!”

A third user wrote, “Brad Pitt is an abuser and none of his older children speak to him which should be very telling to all of you but Hollywood gonna Hollywood.”

A fourth user wrote, “Absolutely shameful. #BradPittIsAnAbuser”

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie’s fans lashing out at Brad on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Captain Marvel vs Wonder Woman! The Former Didn’t Work Because She Didn’t Have A Boyfriend? Joe Rogan Once Said “Marvel Can’t Figure Out How To Make…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News