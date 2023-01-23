Two things are making the headlines a lot over the last couple of days and they are Rakhi Sawant and Pathaan. While the Bigg Boss fame is in the news owing to the drama surrounding her wedding and Sherlyn Chopra tweeting about her arrest, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is trending as it’s releasing this Friday.

Well, today both the newsmakers have joined hands. In a video shared on social media, Rakhi – who is now married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, can be heard praising the SRK starrer. Not only that but she is also heard asking her mom to pray for its success and more. Scroll to watch the video and know what netizens have to say about it.

In a video shared by the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, Rakhi Sawant is heard asking her mother to pray for Pathaan’s success while promising to make a reel to promote the Shah Rukh Khan film. The reality show fame is heard saying in Hindi, “I want to wish Pathaan all the best. Shah Rukhji I’m so sorry I couldn’t make a video/reel and dance to your new song Ruk Ruk Pathaan (Jhoome Jo Pathaan). My mother’s health is pretty bad hence I’ve not been able to make a reel.”

The video then sees Rakhi Sawant continue saying in Hindi, “Even in this state I’ll try my best to make a reel. Tomorrow I’ll make a reel for Shah Rukhji. Pathaan superhit hai.” The video ends with Rakhi saying, “Maa, maa Pathaan ko aashirwad do.” Watch the video here:

Commenting on Rakhi Sawant’s promise of making a reel and sharing, one Instagram user wrote, “Reel daal de Rakhi, nai to film flop ho jayegi” Another added, “I m sure SRK was eagerly waiting and is highly disappointed that she couldn’t make reel! You guys are looking jobless!” A third added, “Ham tum reeel nahi dalogi toh uski picture toh flip ho jayegi na …tum toh drama queen ho ? I mean isse me smjh ni paare hu aise situation me bhi drame like seriously ? 😮 Himmat hai boss.. ya toh ye attached ni hai ya toh dikhwa hai” One more commented, “Haa sharukh jii toh khana nhi khaenge jab tak aap reel nhi bnaengi🙂”

What do you think of this video of Rakhi Sawant talking about Pathaan? Let us know in the comments below.

