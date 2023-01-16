Rakhi Sawant and controversy – go hand in hand. Rakhi debuted in Bollywood as an ‘item dancer’, but she even acted in a few films, including Dil Bole Hadippa. However, she later became famous after she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss season after season. Wherever Rakhi Sawant goes, she attracts controversies. Well, in a recent turn of events, Rakhi is doing rounds on the internet and media because of her marriage news with Adil Khan Durrani. Scroll below to know how the netizens reacted to it!

Rakhi and Adil have been dating for quite a while, and their marriage news has been leading the headlines for a few days. Apparently, the couple tied the knot in the hush-hush wedding at the court.

Last few days, Rakhi Sawant had gone frenzy, and her crying videos had gone viral on her social media handle, where she can be seen howling and whining over Adil Khan but not stating why she is crying. A while back, Adil Khan Durrani took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures with a caption that can be read as, “So here’s an announcement finally,I never said I am not married to you, Rakhi. Just had to handle a few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adil Khan Durrani (@iamadilkhandurrani)

Now, in a recently shared video by a paparazzi page Viral Bhayani, the newly married couple Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant talked about what happened. They further revealed how the media and her fans convinced Adil to accept their marriage in front of everyone and how she is now very happy to be his married wife. Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to get irked and trolled the couple brutally. One of them wrote, “I am declaring National Holiday on this auspicious ocassion of Adil accepting that he his married to Rakhi Wohoooooo……..😂”

Another one commented, “Inka itna gehra pyar dekh ke mere ankhon mein aansu ka gaye …..lol”

One of the netizens wrote, “Kya nautanki hai🙄”

Another comment can be read as, Fir se notanki chalu bc inki ???

Or media ko dusra koi kam nhi h kya ? Another one trolled Adil Khan and wrote, “Raki is so dangerous to the Mental health of this guy😂 No doubt He is going to become gajni in few days.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani’s marital drama? Let us know in the comments below!

