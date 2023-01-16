Tejasswi Prakash could aptly be described as ‘beauty with brains.’ She had no backing when she entered showbiz, but is one of the highest earnings actresses in the Television world today. She also recently revealed going through several Bollywood scripts. Amidst it all, the Naagin 6 actress is slamming the idea of depending on men for ‘financial advice.’ Scroll below for all the details!

Bigg Boss 15 truly changed everything for Tejasswi. While she always enjoyed a loyal fan following, Salman Khan’s show gave a much-needed push to her career. Only sky is the limit for her today! She recently bought a house with Karan Kundrra in Dubai and also bought an Audi Q7 last year.

While reacting to the idea of depending on men for financial advice, Tejasswi Prakash told CurlyTales, “I think that’s just stupid. I am big on investments. I am a trader, and I trade mostly equity, a little bit in options and futures. I feel like it doesn’t just involve guesswork but it involves a lot of study. So, I have studied. I have had a course. I am aware of the fact that you cannot completely rely on an industry like mine. Especially for the kind of workaholic that I am.”

Tejasswi Prakash added, “I think a girl should be independent enough. Tomorrow, never call somebody else for financial help and if ever she decides to leave, she should not go back to a different dependent house but to her own place. I want to go to a place which is mine. As a woman, as a mother, as a wife, as a sister you should have that independence because then that’s about self respect, ki agar apni koi cheez bardash na ho sake, to apne logo ko uss situation se leke bahar nikal jao.”

Well, we agree with Tejasswi Prakash 100 per cent!

