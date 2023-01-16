With just four weeks remaining for the much-awaited finale, the housemates have witnessed a wild roller coaster on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Filled with drama, emotions, and entertainment, the ‘Bigg Boss’ house has turned up the heat with ‘Ticket to Finale Week’.

Every contestant will fight tooth and nail every day to secure a place in the final week. Friendships continue to undergo the test of time, and the contestants are trying to put their best foot forward. To give the finale week a twist, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has not only been throned as the captain of the house by ‘Bigg Boss’ but has also secured her place in the finale week.

‘Bigg Boss’ then asks her to read the house rules once again and announces if the rules are broken by any contestant, the current captain will be fired immediately. With the announcement of Nimrit’s captaincy, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot are plotting and strategizing to break Bigg Boss 16 house rules. The ticket to the finale will be passed on to the captain of the house, so it will be interesting to see if Nimrit holds on to this title or if other contestants manage to dethrone her. Only time will tell.

Furthermore, when the Bigg Boss 16 nomination time approaches, the drama intensifies! The housemates are given the ‘Nomination ka dal dal’ task by ‘Bigg Boss’. Each contestant must name the other contestant they want to see leave the house. After stating a name, the contestant must push the opposing contestant into a swamp! Who do you think will be trapped in a swamp and get nominated for this week?

