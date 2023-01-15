The demise of comedian, actor Raju Srivastava has left the world mourning and many are still trying to get over the loss. Along with many fans and his followers, the family members of the Raju had to go through a tough time. On sharing her views, Raju Srivastav’s daughter Antara Srivastav has opened up about her last reaction to her father.

Formerly known as Satyaprakash Srivastava was often credited as Raju Shrivastav or Raju throughout his career. The nation mourned the death of 58-year-old Raju Srivastav on August 10. While his co-actors and fans rally for the family’s support, her daughter recalls her conversation with her father.

During a conversation with ETimes, Antara Srivastava, the daughter of late comedian Raju Srivastava recalls her experience when her mother informed her about the death. She says, “I thought that my chachu had suffered a heart attack on August 10, 2022, when my mom called me with this information. I felt there was a mix-up.”

Antara recalls her last conversation with her father and says “Life never tells you that this is going to be the last time.” She later says, “He was out of town for the last 10 days. A day after my birthday, he had shot for ‘Laughter Champion’. We celebrated my birthday and he shared the kind of jokes he’d cracked there. A few days after that, he left for outstation.”

While many believed the death of Raju Srivastav was because of his gyming routine, Antara says, “He was a major motivation for our family members who did not exercise”. She also adds, “Whatever happened to him, it was just incidental that it happened while he was gymming”

The young lad thanked every fan who stood by the family in the hard time. She also revealed that Amitabh Bacchan would often call him and take updates about his health.

