Raju Srivastava passed away last Wednesday after battling life for 42 days in the hospital. The comedian was working out in the gym when he suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared brain dead by the doctors. He may not be with his family anymore but has definitely left them with a life full of comfort. Scroll below for all the details!

Raju is survived by his wife Shikha Srivastava and two children – Ramesh Chandra and Saraswati. His family was really hopeful that he will regain consciousness and be back, safe and sound with them. Despite death rumours several times, his family remained positive and asked fans to pray for his health.

Comedians during his time struggled to create a successful careers for themselves but Raju Srivastava lived his life with pride. He owned a lavish house in Mumbai that was updated with high technology. As per reports, the luxurious abode is worth 7-7.5 crores.

Raju Srivastava also shared a love for cars. His collection included an Audi worth 85 lakhs along with a BMW that is priced at 47 lakhs. He was equally down to earth as he owned Innova for regular usage by him and his family.

All in all, Raju has left behind his possessions of about 20 crores for his family. At the end of the day, what is more satisfying than knowing that his family will at least be in comfort?

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava’s wife spoke to ETimes after his death and said, “I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter.”

