Raju Srivastava passed away yesterday, leaving the entire country in deep shock and sorrow. Fans and his friends took to social media to pay tribute to him. Even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha remembered the legendary stand-up comedian and shared an interesting anecdote about him. Keep reading to know more details.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shailesh and Raju were good friends. The late stand-up comedian had also appeared in one of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s episodes. The TMKOC actor took to his Instagram and recalled his memories through a heart-touching caption along with their old smiling picture.

Advertisement

In a caption, Shailesh Lodha wrote, “Hamari dosti barso purani…Star Plus ke ek show ‘Comedy Ka Maha Muqabla’ mein jis waqt hum sath the tab Raju Srivastava ne ek act mein charitra kiya tha jo bade hi khaas andaz mein “aao aao” bola karta tha. Uss din se unn ka number mere phone “Raju aao aao” naam se sangruhit hai. Aaj saari duniya keh rahi hai…aao…aao…wapis aa jao…adbhut kalakaar…kamaal ke mitra…Raju bhai…aise rulaake jaoge, yeh socha nahi tha.”

Shailesh Lodha further shared about meeting Raju Srivastava’s family at the hospital recently and asking about his health condition. “Uss din AIIMS mein bhabhi aur parivar se mulakat ki toh vishwas tha ki jald hi aaoge aap swasth hokar, kintu aap toh anant yatra par chale gaye…ishwar aapko charno mein sthaan de,” the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor quoted.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava was declared dead yesterday. He was struggling for his life for 42 days after he was rushed to the hospital post he collapsed in a gym and complained of chest pain.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Social Media Comedians Just Sul & Abdu Rozak To Participate In Salman Khan’s Show To Add More Entertainment Value?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram