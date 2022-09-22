Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere on the television screen on October 1 and the excitement around the show is already skyrocketing. As fans are still wondering about the participants, rumour has it that social media sensations Just Sul and Abdu Rozik will make an entry on the show? Scroll down to know more.

The controversial reality show has been entertaining the audiences for more than a decade and has become one of the most popular reality shows that manage to gauge TRPs. The makers of Bigg Boss are leaving no stone unturned in bringing popular celebs to their show.

Now as per ETimes report, Just Sul and Abdu Rozik will be seen entertaining audiences with their acts on the show. They will also bring more voltage of drama to Salman Khan‘s show Bigg Boss 16. This is the first time that the two international social media sensations appeared on Indian television screens and it added much excitement among the fans.

These huge sensations will win hearts by showcasing their true self. For the unversed Just Sul also known as Shantinath Sul is a Mechanical engineer and later switched his career to become a social media comedian. He often makes videos imitating famous Hollywood celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Snoop Dog, Ludacris, and many others. He enjoys 6.3 Million followers on Instagram.

As for Abdu Rozak, who hails from Tajikistan, became a sensation after he shared his singing videos. Abdu’s singing videos have grabbed a lot of attention from the netizens. Abdu gained a lot of fame post his massive fight with fellow Internet sensation Hasbullah Magomedov. If reports are to be believed, Abdu Rozak will also be part of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sabka Bhai Sabki Jaan.

