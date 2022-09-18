There is hardly a week where Kim Kardashian fails to make headlines for something or the other. In the past year, she has been living a thriller where she got divorced from Kanye West aka Ye, then had a full-blown public battle with him, where he spoke most of the time of course. This was followed by Pete Davidson entering her life and the two dating. Re-enters Yes, who now targets Pete. Davidson breaks up and our K is single yet again. But has she found love again already?

If that all is confusing for you, Pete and Kim started dating post-October last year. The two met on the sets of SNL, while the beauty mogul was already coping up with Kanye’s constantly targeting her. Their romance bloomed and they were inseparable. But turned out that their relationship wasn’t long-lived as it ended in less than year due to the distance and busy work lives.

Turns out Kim Kardashian is now back to being single and is not looking for anyone to mingle as of now. But there will be someone in the future once she is back to doing it mentally and she already knows who he will be. And as per her quote on The Tonight Show With James Corden, he will definitely not be a celeb. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Kim Kardashian while talking to James said she hasn’t really thought about getting into another relationship so soon. “I haven’t really thought about it, because I just, I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that. But I think my next route will…I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places. Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing,” She said.

“So I don’t know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm. I think it’s gonna be like a scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future,” Kim Kardashian added.

