Heath Ledger’s ghost is roaming amongst us? At least that’s what some fans think after finding the late actor’s doppelganger. Many celebrities have previously hit the headlines after people have found their lookalikes. Just recently, fans spotted a man from Iran who has an uncanny resemblance to Johnny Depp.

The hair, the moustache, and the face structure quite matched that of Depp. Other than Ledger and Depp, people have found doppelgangers of Alia Bhatt, KGF actor Yash, BTS’ J-Hope, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more. It is crazy to think that so many people out there look like these A-listers.

Now, a man named Matthew Scar, who is a content creator, has made the headlines after people think that he looks like Heath Ledger. Not just that, but his resemblance has made him somewhat famous as the TikToker spoke to NeedToKnow.Online about it and said, “I’ve had a lot of people tell me that they were scrolling on social media and had to stop because they thought they saw a ghost.”

“I’m not mistaken for him in public, because we all know he’s no longer with us, but I do get people staring while in the park or any public place,” Scar said. “I simply got a call from a look-alike agency, and they asked if I wanted to play Heath Ledger for a movie. I am glad that, thanks to Heath, I’ve had the opportunity to be on a movie set, and sometimes it feels like I’ve been able to do stuff thanks to him, even if we’ve never met,” he added.

The content creator’s hair, facial features, and especially the forehead almost matches that of The Dark Knight actor. Ledger, who passed away in 2008, left a long legacy behind him. The Brokeback Mountain star was and still is beloved amongst fans.

Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker in Christian Bale‘s Batman movie remains the best to date. Do you think that Matthew Scar looks like the late actor?

