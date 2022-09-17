Barbadian singer and rapper Rihanna is a well-known international pop star giving several chartbusters like “Rude Boy”, “Only Girl (In the World)”, “What’s My Name?”, “S&M”, “We Found Love”, “Where Have You Been” and “Diamonds”. However, she is also well known for speaking her mind.

Back in 2012, RiRi appeared at the Paralympic Games closing ceremony, wherein she performed with Coldplay on ‘Princess Of China’. The singer was also seen sporting a short haircut and clad in a sunburst orange jumpsuit, performing ‘We Found Love’ from atop of a metal bench that was hoisted into the air and around the stadium.

British journalist and television personality Piers Morgan, who is known for his rude comments, decided to attack the pop star over her look. However, Rihanna being Rihanna she immediately shot down with a savage reply. The newsman tweeted to say, “I think @Rihanna needs to grow her hair back. Fast.”

The Diamonds singer shot back saying “grow a d*ck….. FAST!!!!” Take a look at the tweets below:

“@piersmorgan: ps I think @Rihanna needs to grow her hair back. Fast.” grow a dick….. FAST!!!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 9, 2012

So now you know, you can’t mess with RiRi.

Former newsman Morgan, who hosts his own Stateside talk show, Piers Morgan Tonight, then responded by asking RiRi whether she’d like to be interviewed on his show. The Barbadian pop star then enthusiastically replied: “haaaa! Only if it’s not about cosmetics! But phuck yea lets do it!!!!!!!!!”

@piersmorgan haaaa! Only if it's not about cosmetics! But phuck yea lets do it!!!!!!!!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 9, 2012

Morgan then brought the discussion to an end by saying, “Going to be one hell of an interview now @rihanna – bring your A-game, lady. #CNN”

Later Piers Morgan admitted that he has no regrets about insulting Rihanna because it led directly to an interview with the star. He said, “I was up all night sorting it out but I managed to bag an interview out of it.”

