Spider-Man, Iron Man, Superman, Batman, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow…the list keeps going on and on. There are several superheroes, and each character has a big fan base. But who is famous among them all? Marvel is the biggest franchise in Hollywood that produces films and shows on superheroes.

Advertisement

It is followed by DC, which has had several hits and few misses as well but has been able to create a mark amongst film enthusiasts. While people have so many characters to choose from, only one prevails as the winner. Keep reading to know which superhero it is.

Advertisement

A report by Wisevoter has found out which superhero, either from DC or Marvel, is the number one in the US. A survey was conducted in all 50 states of the country and half of those states chose Spider-Man as their favourite superhero. The Wall-Crawler was chosen as the top character in 25 states, followed by Batman in just 10 states.

Not only is Spider-Man the favourite superhero in 25 US states but the Marvel character appeared in the top five in 48. Other superheroes include Superman in 4, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Captain Marvel, and Wolverine in 2 states. Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Panther were the top ones in just one state.

Spidey has appeared on screen for a long time. Played by many actors, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, over the years, the character has made a huge mark on Marvel fans. When the three actors shared the screen in No Way Home, it was an added delight for the fans.

Now, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has become a pillar for the MCU, especially since the events of Avengers: Endgame. Not just him, but fans have even demanded Andrew Garfield to return as the Wall-Crawler. No wonder the web-spinning superhero is the top one in 25 states.

Must Read: David Beckham Stands For Over 12 Hours In The Queue To Pay Tribute To The Late Queen Elizabeth ll: “This Day Was Always Going To Be Difficult”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram