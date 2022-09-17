Keanu Reeves is having the time of his life as he is packed with projects as his old properties keep revamping and the new ones are only getting added. While we recently rejoiced him coming back to the Matrix universe, there is more in the kitty it seems. Amidst all the dog loving, complex mystery solving characters there has also been an anti hero he played. Yes, we are talking about Constantine. Now if the reports are to go by, Reeves is returning to play the part and there is much more to it.

Constantine starring Keanu as an anti-hero in the lead released back in February 2005. The movie soon found an audience and was received with much love amongst them. The result was a good box office where the movie earned around $230 Million globally. As for the recall value, Reeves has the magic of keeping his characters alive in the public conscious.

However, after multiple people trying to play version of Jon Constantine, namely Matt Ryan in a NBC show, on Legend Of Tomorrow and recently JJ Abrams announcing his version, the character has come back to Keanu Reeves. As per The Hollywood Reporter report, Warner Bros-Discovery has now decided to produce a sequel to the 2005 hit by making the John Wick star return. Read on to know more about the same.

As per the same report, the WB-Discovery merger has made this possible and Constantine 2 will mark the reunion of Keanu Reeves with his director Francis Lawrence, who also helmed the original. The writers team will be led by the veteran writer Akiva Goldsman, who will also produce the movie via Weed Road Pictures. There are no details on where the character goes cinematically as of now.

However, Keanu Reeves returning for Constantine 2 has turned out to be a loss for JJ Abrams who was making a series based on the same character. The filmmaker was creating the same for HBO Max, but the studio has now cancelled to show at their camp. While he can still continue to make it somewhere else with other studios, it won’t happen on HBO Max. And with this one even Abrams’ Madame X will have to find another home as per the same report.

