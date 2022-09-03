Keanu Reeves is one of the most celebrated Hollywood stars for the past few decades. The actor who has been in the mainstream for years now and successfully kept his streak of hit movies on has also managed to draw much attention to his personal life. While his stories of generosity make the most headlines it is also his dating life that has also managed to be in the spotlight. He is so private that once some rumours labelled him gay/bis*xual and even went on to link him with David Geffen.

For the unversed, Keanu has been in the relationship limelight with his lady love including Winona Ryder and Sandra Bullock. But there was also a time that he was rumoured to be married to David and they even said that he is taking all possible measures to hide the same.

As per a Queerty report, it was in the years 1995 that rumours called Keanu Reeves gay. This is also the time when the star was dating Sandra Bullock and was secretive about his relationship. It was said that the Matrix star was married to David Geffen and was hiding it. Reeves did not make many red-carpet appearances but was most of the time spotted with Geffen. Which fueled the speculations even more.

Later the same year he was asked about the same openly and Keanu Reeves has an amazing answer. “For a while, people [said] that David Geffen and I had gotten married. That just blew me away. Not because they thought I was gay, but that they thought I could land a guy that hot,” he said.

Whether Keanu Reeves is interested in men as well is a mystery only he can answer, but no one can really take away anything from the amazing person he is. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

