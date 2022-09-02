Canadian singer Justin Bieber is unquestionably one of the most talented pop stars of the current generation. He achieved international stardom at age of 15 with his hit single Baby. Being in the public eye, often he is linked with many stars and one of them was socialite Paris Hilton.

Advertisement

Bieber’s relationship with Selena Gomez, Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, Shanina Shaik, and Hailey Baldwin has often made headlines. However, back in 2014, he was linked with American socialite and businesswoman Paris.

Advertisement

It all began after reports claimed that the American Heiress Paris Hilton was spotted flirting with pop sensation Justin Bieber when they partied together at the ongoing 67th Cannes International Film Festival. The two got close when she reportedly sat on the younger star’s lap at Gotha nightclub.

Pictures of them partying also went viral on social media which led to rumours of them dating spreading like wildfire. At this time, Bieber decided to quell the rumours and set the record straight which also made headlines for the wrong reason.

As per a Cosmopolitan report, Justin Bieber tweeted, “believe anything u want but don’t believe I went out with Paris Hilton, smh just cuz we’re seen at the same event. No offense. But ew.” While the American socialite did not react to his remark, but netizens were not impressed with it.

Soon the singer deleted the tweet from his official account and has made no further comment. He has previously made headlines several times for his troublesome behaviour. He was arrested in Miami for drag racing in a rented yellow Lamborghini and was consequently charged with DUI after failing a sobriety test.

Justin Bieber’s mugshot from his first arrest began trending online. He even once egged his neighbour and paid a sum of $80,000 in compensation.

Must Read: Amber Heard Isn’t Being Able To Tolerate Johnny Depp’s Success, Leaning On Sister Whitney To Help Her Get Through The Tough Phase?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram