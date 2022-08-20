Will Smith has made his social media comeback for the first time in a non-apology post since the Chris Rock slap controversy. Ever since the Oscars 2022 incident, Smith has taken a step back from the spotlight as he has received heavy criticism over his actions. Not just fans, and celebrities but even the Academy condemned him.

Advertisement

To take a recap, Smith slapped the comedian at the award ceremony after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss condition. Since then, the King Richard actor received backlash from people. However, there were some who also criticised Rock for making an insensitive joke.

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, Will Smith has now made his comeback on social media by posting a hilarious video. It consists of a young gorilla poking and lurking around a grown gorilla. There is also text in the video which reads, “Me trying to get back on social media.” Within a few hours, the post received thousands of likes and over 7 lakh likes. Several fans commented on it and welcomed the actor back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

More also shared heart emojis. Amongst the many comments was also of Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, who also spoke about the Chris Rock slap controversy. Zampino supported Will and hoped that people would allow him to “be human” and forgive him as there is no healing without that. Amid all of this, Will is also making the headline over his Netflix biopic.

For the unversed, the streaming giant halted Smith’s biopic after the Oscars 2022 incident. However, now it is being said the project is back in the pipeline as the actor has apologised and will also include the award ceremony event.

Will Smith shared a video in which he issued an apology to Chris Rock and said that he was remorseful of his actions.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Kill Bill: Michelle Yeoh Recalls Asking Quentin Tarantino About Not Casting Her In The Iconic Film & He Replied To Her Saying, “Who Would Believe…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram