Telugu superstar Vijaya Devarakonda and Bollywwod actress Ananya Panday, who are currently in Bengaluru to promote their upcoming film ‘Liger’, paid tribute to late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday.

Advertisement

Vijay and Ananya visited the Samadhi of Puneeth Rajkumar located within the premises of Kanteerava stadium and paid a floral tribute to the late actor.

Advertisement

The pictures of Liger stars Vijay and Ananya paying their respects to the late star Puneeth Rajkumar have now gone viral on social media. The superstar passed away on October 29, 2021 due to cardiac arrest.

Later on Friday, Liger actors will promote their film at Mantri Mall in Bengaluru.

Director Puri Jagannath, actress Charmee is also expected to join them for the promotion of Liger.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda kick-started the promotional spree of the film with Liger producer Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7. The duo took social media by storm by becoming one of the most viewed episodes of KWK.

‘Liger‘ will release on August 25.

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda Leaves Netizens Divided As He Travels By Auto To Promote Liger, Fans Call Him ‘Real Hero’ While Trolls Mark It A ‘Publicity Stunt’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram