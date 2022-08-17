Vijay Deverakonda, the South Indian handsome hunk is leading the headlines, and for every reason. Be it being a piece of cheese on Koffee With Karan or the promotional events for his upcoming movie, Liger with Ananya Panday, the actor is neck-deep busy.

With Puri Jagannath’s directorial film, Liger, South Indian actor, Vijay Deverakonda is going to make big in Bollywood. As soon as the trailer of the film was released, Vijay received a lot of appreciation from across the nation. Now, his fandom can’t wait to watch their favourite actor on the big screens again.

A few hours back, a paparazzi team shared a video on their official Instagram handle wherein Vijay Deverakonda can be seen traveling in an auto-rickshaw amidst the rain. Vijay Deverankonda ditched his luxury car and arrived in a rickshaw to promote his film and it showed his down-to-earth nature.

As soon as the video surfaced online, many Vijay Deverakonda fans showered him with heaps of praises. One of the internet user wrote, “Real hero with no attitude ….very humble n ground to earth…..”. On the other hand, this incident didn’t sit well with a few people, and they called out the actor as a ‘fakester’. A netizen commented, “He is such a fakester guy. Camera ke liye sab”. While another social media user wrote, “Public stunt…”.

However, this isn’t the first time when Vijay Deverakonda showed his humble nature. For one of his Liger promotional events, Vijay had sported Rs. 199 chappals. Revealing the reason behind his undertoned look, his stylist Harmann Kaur told Pinkvilla, “Liger promotions has been something I was really really looking forward to. There were so many brands and designers constantly following up to construct/design looks for Vijay. I was all prepped to make it really top-notch chill until Vijay called me one day and said let’s be closest to the character and keep a very underdog look”.

Do you think it’s a publicity stunt or is it Vijay Deverakonda’s humble nature? Let us know.

