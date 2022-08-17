Vikram: Kamal Haasan Led Thriller Completes 75 Days In Theatres Despite OTT Release!

The dream run of director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s action entertainer ‘Vikram’, featuring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, continues, with the film now having completed 75 days in theatres.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan that produced the film, said, “Juggernaut of Indian cinema. #75DaysofVikram and counting!”

Vikram has already blazed its way into the record books, smashing all existing box-office records in Tamil Nadu.

It grossed Rs 155 crore in just 17 days in the state. Overall box office collections of the film crossed the Rs 400-crore mark in June itself. Now, the film still continues to have a strong run in theatres.

Interestingly, the dream run in theatres continues despite the film having been released on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar on July 8.

‘Vikram’, which has been showered with praises from people, hasn’t just impressed Indian trade circles alone but has left even international markets awestruck as well.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil-Suriya starrer had its worldwide theatrical release on June 3.

