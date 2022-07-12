Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, often referred to as Makkal Selvan, is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. He has appeared in 50 films so far and is reportedly to appear as a villain in Atlee’s Jawan opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. However, official confirmation is still awaited.

Advertisement

Sethupathi is a recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award. Some of his brilliant performance was witnessed in films like Super Deluxe, Sundarapandian, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, and Sundarapandian.

Advertisement

With versatile roles and incredible performances, Vijay Sethupathi has earned a loyal fan base for himself. He is handsomely paid for her roles in the films. As per the FilmiBeat report, his net worth is estimated to be Rs 110 crore now. Needless to say, he has become quite affluent in the entertainment business.

Vijay Sethupathi’s salary

If reports are to be believed, the Master actor charges around Rs 3 crores per film. He also takes home Rs 50 Lakh for brand endorsements. Apart from this, Sethupathi is a proud owner of a production house, which is also one of his income sources. He also earns through his personal investments.

Vijay Sethupathi Car Collection

Much like all celebrities, Sethupathi is also a car enthusiast and owns a fleet of luxury cars. Reportedly, cars like Toyota Fortuner (Rs 35 lakh), Mini Cooper (Rs 40 lakh), BMW7 (Rs 1.60 crore), Hyundai Grand i10 (Rs 7.65 lakh), and Toyota Innova (Rs 20 lakh) are parked in his garage.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a slate of impressive films lined up such as Maamanithan, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Viduthalai. He is also a part of Malayalam film 19 (1) (a) and Hindi projects Mumbaikar, Merry Christmas, and Atlee’s film Jawan.

So what do you think about Sethupathi’s illustrious career? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: KGF Star Yash To Not Make Any Announcement Despite Fans Trending The ‘Yash Boss’ & ‘Yash 19’ On Twitter? – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram