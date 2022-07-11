Kannada megastar Yash has been basking in the glorious success of his film KGF: Chapter 2. Just like the first chapter, the second instalment of the film was a massive success and broke numerous records at the box office.

Advertisement

The film brought the actor an insane number of fans worldwide, and these fans are super eager to know what’s next awaiting them.

Advertisement

For the unversed, earlier reports had claimed that Yash was all set to return to the big screens alongside South actress Pooja Hegde for his next project which will be directed by Narthan, who’s known for Mufti.

Nevertheless, nothing was confirmed then and nothing yet has been confirmed now. However, Yash is now trending on Twitter as his fans are super eager to hear some deets on his upcoming project which is tentatively titled Yash19. His fans are trending hashtags like ‘Yash Boss’ and ‘Yash 19’ on Twitter, creating a huge buzz as they are anticipating an official announcement regarding his upcoming project. However, reports by Pinkvilla are no less than bad news for all his fans.

According to the reports, an announcement regarding the KGF actor’s next is not happening soon. Yup, you read that right. This is a huge letdown, however, fans will definitely have to wait for news of any announcement regarding his upcoming project.

Meanwhile, while Yash was last seen in KGF Chapter 2, Pooja Hegde has a long list of projects in her kitty. After being seen in Radhe Shyam, Beast, Acharya, and F3, Pooja will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and JGM ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with Vijay Deverakonda.

Are you eager to hear deets about Yash’s upcoming project? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: It’s Prabhas VS Ram Charan VS Mahesh Babu VS Jr NTR At The Box Office Next Year? Get Ready For A Historic Clash If It’s True

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram