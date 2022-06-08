Even before the upcoming film Liger’s release, a few months earlier director Puri Jagannadh and south superstar Vijay Deverakonda had announced their plan on working with each other on another project titled, Jana Gana Mana. The film will star actress Pooja Hegde alongside our ‘comrade’ Vijay.

Pooja is one of the most bankable actresses in the south industry. She was recently seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Beast and had reportedly charged a whopping amount of Rs 3.5 crores for her role in Thalapathy 65. Well, according to the latest scoop on the actress, she has now hiked her fee for her role in Deverakonda’s next.

Yes, you read that right. According to the latest reports, Pooja Hegde whose next project is alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Jana Gana Mana has now hiked her fees. After bagging Rs 3.5 crore for Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast, Pooja is now charging a jaw-dropping amount of Rs 5 Crore to star in Vijay starrer.

Despite, Beast with Thalapathy Vijay, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Acharaya with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi tanking terribly at the box office, Pooja Hegde has now reportedly demanded Rs 5 crores for Puri Jagannadh directorial, Jana Gana Mana.

Not just JGM, according to reports by a leading entertainment portal, Pooja is also being paid four times more for starring in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for playing the lead opposite Bollywood’s Bhaijaan.

Meanwhile, Pooja who was recently at Cannes Film Festival had expressed her desire to come up with more movies for women. She said, “When I see a powerful woman on film, you want to emulate them, you want to be them, and I hope I can be a small part of that in terms of inspiring girls in India to just dream a little bigger and tap their inner potential.”

