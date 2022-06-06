Samantha is a huge name in the South film industry. The beauty will soon be making her Bollywood debut as well and is massively popular on social media. A while ago, she shared a bikini picture on her official Instagram handle and her fans are going gaga over the same. Sam often shares her fitness videos on the photo-sharing site but is getting trolled for her latest picture on the platform. Scroll below to see the picture.

Samantha enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 23 million followers on Instagram. She’s always updated with the latest trends and is quite active on the photo-sharing site too.

Samantha flaunted her toned summer body while promoting London-based luxury brand Burberry. The actress donned a bikini for the photo shoot while showing off his toned midriff and we are drooling over that perfect body.

Take a look at her picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

All we could think of is Poo’s dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum sundar dikho. No fair!” haha!

Samantha also shared the same on her Instagram stories while tagging the brand. Take a look:

In no time, netizens started reacting to her picture on Instagram and a troll commented, “Please don’t repeat this type of work.” Another user commented, “Yeah, I know that money can make you clothe less. I’m sure Burberry paid you well for that outcome. Shit” A third user commented, “not ok please😑😑” A fourth user commented, “Losing ur Respect slowly slowly… 😝”

What are your thoughts on trolls targeting Samantha for putting out a picture in a bikini on her Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

