Bouquets continue to rain upon actor Adivi Sesh as his movie “Major” maintains traction at the box office. Apart from impressing audiences and critics alike, Sesh has also had the leading industry names rooting for him.

Recently “Pushpa” fame Allu Arjun praised team “Major” and called Adivi Sesh man of the show. Now, the film, starring Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar, have been hailed by the “Baahubali” stars Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty. Sesh had also acted in “Baahubali”.

Taking to social media, Rana Daggubati said: “#MajorTheFilm very well done. The cast and crew at their best. Adivi Sesh #Sashi great piece to tell story of. And a huge huge congratulations to @SharathWhat and #AnuragReddy so proud of you guys, and the @urstrulyMahesh you’ve backed awesome talent.”

Replying to Rana Daggubati, Adivi Sesh said, “Thank you dear brother. Am so glad you liked the film :)”

Anushka Shetty, who played the leading lady of ‘Baahubali’, said: “A beautiful tribute to major Sandeep Unnikrishanan, loved watching the movie and thank u team #Major for bringing this story to us.. heartwarming Congratulations Sesh, director Sashi Kiran Tikka, Vamsi.. Prakash Rah Garu, Revathi Garu, Murli Sharma Garu, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala..all the actors, technicians, crew Congratulations.. please watch it in the theatres.”

Adivi Sesh is overwhelmed with all the love coming his way and with the film crossing 24.5 crore gross worldwide on its second day. Responding to Anushka Shetty’s post, Sesh said, “Thank u sweetu. So much love.”

