Pooja Hegde, who turned heads at Cannes with her recent appearance, will soon collaborate with the makers of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ (JGM)

In the Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh film ‘Jana Gana Mana,’ the actress will play the female lead.

Sources also suggest that the actress will begin filming the action drama in Mumbai in the first week of June. She’ll be filming her scenes in Mumbai.

Puri Jagannadh is getting ready to bring ‘JGM’ on the sets, as the movie is currently in the pre-production phase. The movie is expected to be made in at least five languages and will be featured prominently as a pan-India film.

Pooja Hegde, who has had a string of failures, is desperate for a hit. She had previously appeared in the flop films ‘Beast’ starring Vijay, ‘Radhe Shyam’ starring Prabhas, and ‘Acharya’ starring Ram Charan.

Pooja Hegde will also star alongside Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film ‘SSMB28,’ directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This will be Pooja’s second collaboration with the ‘Murari’ actor, and her third with Trivikram Srinivas after ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ and ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.’

