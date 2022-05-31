Tollywood star Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt note to his father and superstar Krishna on the occasion of the veteran actor’s 79th birthday on Tuesday.

Mahesh Babu, who shared a picture of his father, wrote a note wishing him good health.

“Happy birthday Nanna! There is truly no one like you. Wishing for your happiness and good health for many more years to come. Stay blessed always. Love you,” Mahesh Babu’s note reads.

On the veteran actor’s birthday, the film industry and his fans are showering him with greetings.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is riding high on the success of his recent film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

According to reports, he is currently on vacation with his family and hopes to return rejuvenated to begin his next project with Trivikram Srinivas, in which he will be paired up with ‘Maharshi’ actress Pooja Hegde.

In the near future, Mahesh will be seen acting under the direction of SS Rajamouli, the director of ‘RRR,’ as the two have agreed to work together after their current commitments.

Previously, the film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is doing well at the box office, even a couple of weeks post its theatrical release.

The latest news about the film, directed by Parasuram Petla, is that it will be available on OTT soon.

According to the latest reports, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video either on June 10 or June 24.

For the time being, neither Prime Video nor the creators have made any announcements.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus and stars Samuthirakani, Nadiya, Subbaraju, Brahmaji, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The music for this film was composed by Thaman.

