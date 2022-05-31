Fahadh Faasil is currently one of the most sought-after actors when it comes to the Malayalam film industry and most of it has to do with how versatile he is, as an artist. If you have been following his work, you are probably already aware that he blends into every character that he plays and some of them have emerged as a classic in the last few years. However, did you know that FaFa holds the record of longest on-screen kiss in any Malayalam film?

For the unversed, Fahadh has lately been gearing up for the release of his next action-drama film, Vikram, which is already creating some massive hype amongst the audience. The movie has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars actors like Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathu, amongst others. With such a power packed cast, the film is expected to do well at the box office and its social media engagement and advance bookings have also been impressive.

It was the year 2010 and it was a time when most Indian films refrained from having too many adult or PG-13 scenes. It was also the era where Malayalam audiences were still getting accustomed to such strong scenes and hence, reactions to these movies were also mixed, to put it simply. Fahadh Faasil starred in a thriller-drama film titled Chaappa Kurishu in the same year, alongside actors like Remya Nambeesan and Roma Asrani, amongst others.

According to a report by ETimes, this Fahadh Faasil movie had the longest kissing scene and also the most intimate one in the history of Mollywood. It was between him and Remya Nambeesan and the scene was allegedly close to 2 minutes long! A part of the audience straight up rejected the scene while others were quite welcoming towards the change.

What do you think about this record held by Fahadh Faasil? Let us know in the comments below!

