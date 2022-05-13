The long-awaited day has finally arrived and Mahesh Babu is back on screen with Sarkaru Vaari Paata, after a gap of more than two years.

Advertisement

The commercial drama had given the impression that it would impress audiences from all corners after multiple postponements. However, preliminary reports suggest otherwise.

Advertisement

Early reviews and social media buzz indicate that Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a mediocre film, with only the lead pair serving as a saving grace. Apart from Mahesh Babu’s screen presence and his love track with Keerthy Suresh, the narrative and screenplay were unlikely to connect with the audience.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram Petla of ‘Solo’ and ‘Geetha Govindam‘ fame. It’s his first time working with a major star. There is a lot of pressure on him to deliver an entertaining performance. However, it appears that he does not take advantage of the golden opportunity.

Must Read: Ram Charan Recommends Sandeep M. Bhatnagar’s ‘Offspring’ As Worth A Read!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube