Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been in the headlines ever since he made the comment ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’. His comments have gotten him into trouble and sparked a debate among the people. Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has responded to the controversial comment made by the actor.

Advertisement

Mahesh is one of the top stars in the Telugu film industry and has featured in films such as Businessman, Bharat Ane Nenu, Srimanthudu, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru. He even issued a clarification on his controversial comments as well but the debate around it has not died down yet.

Advertisement

During a conversation with India Today, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said, “It is his choice as an actor. But I honestly didn’t understand what he meant by Bollywood can’t afford him. I am still unable to figure out what he meant by that because the point is, if you see the recent South Indian films, they were dubbed and released and they made whatever money they did.”

The ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma then said, “Also, first of all, Bollywood is not a company. It is a label given by the media. An individual movie company or a production house will ask you to do a film at a particular cost, so how can he generalise Bollywood, I don’t understand that. Bollywood is not a company, so his context is not understood.”

Previously when Mahesh Babu was asked if he would work in Hindi films at an event, he said, “I may come across as arrogant, but I have received numerous offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot afford me. I don’t want to squander any of my time or others. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema or going to other places, because of the fame and love I have here. I’ve always imagined making films here and seeing them grow in popularity, and that dream is now becoming a reality. I couldn’t be more pleased.”

Later his team issued a press note claiming that what he said had been taken out of context. The note read, “Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places.”

Must Read: Salaar: Prashanth Neel Brings Some Changes On Table To Make Prabhas’ Actioner More Powerful Than KGF Chapter 2?



Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube