Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is finally here and the response to the South actioner is tremendous. Although the film was supposed to get released a few months back but due to a production delay the release date was shifted. However, the craze for the much-awaited film is all-time high and the early reactions are coming out extremely positive as netizens are calling it a blockbuster.

The film marks the first collaboration of Mahesh with director Parasuram and the lead actress Keerthy Suresh. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with the reactions of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the netizens are hailing Mahesh Babu’s performance along with the film’s background music and massy dialogues.

Reacting to Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, a user wrote, “#SarkaruVaariPaata is all about Mahesh – The Entertainer As a fanboy, enjoyed his act and characterisation throughout the film!,” another wrote, “Vintage Mahesh babu is back , extraordinary timing over all good first half,” a third user wrote, “Finished #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPMania #SVP #BlockBusterSarkaruVaaripaata Movie adirindiFull Length Mass Entertainer Mahesh acting @MusicThaman BGM,Song.”

A fourth user commented, “1st fight with bgm full mass meals for fans,” a fifth user wrote, “MASSive blockbuster breezy first half followed by racy 2nd half .. superstar @urstrulyMahesh one man show thanks @ParasuramPetla for perfect commercial movie and mass avatar of Mahesh.”

#SarkaruVaariPaata is all about Mahesh – The Entertainer

As a fanboy, enjoyed his act and characterisation throughout the film! 🙌🏼 — R R (@RacchaRidhvik) May 12, 2022

thaman did great job too.. Ani evariana review isthe nammakandi dudes kukka rod 1st half 🔥🔥🙏#SarkaruVaariPaata#SVPMania pic.twitter.com/m6XPAf1TUh — Vetagadu🏹 (@Telugodni_) May 11, 2022

thaman did great job too.. Ani evariana review isthe nammakandi dudes kukka rod 1st half 🔥🔥🙏#SarkaruVaariPaata#SVPMania pic.twitter.com/m6XPAf1TUh — Vetagadu🏹 (@Telugodni_) May 11, 2022

1half: 1st fight with bgm full mass meals for fans🔥🔥 #SarkaruVaariPaata https://t.co/OcoOsCDZd9 — RAJESH P (@FanChaithu) May 12, 2022

MASSive blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥 breezy first half followed by racy 2nd half .. superstar @urstrulyMahesh one man show 🔥🔥 thanks @ParasuramPetla for perfect commercial movie and mass avatar of Mahesh ❤️❤️❤️ #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #SVPMania — Super Sampangi #SVPOnMay12 🔔 (@supersampangi) May 12, 2022

Completed My Show 🙏🏻 Kummi Avathala Esav Anna 😭 Asala 1st Half Repeat Value Arachakam Asala 2nd Half Sitting Scenes Double Meaning Dialouges Climax Fight 🧨🧨 Kuppal Kuppal Stuff Asala 🥺🙌 Blockbuster Kottesam Dhairyam Ga Vellandi Mee Show Ki 🥳🤩#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP — Rowdy Sir (@RowdySir) May 12, 2022

As quoted by Times Now, Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu called himself a fan of the director, “I didn’t immediately say yes to it. After three months, I asked him to narrate the script again. By then, he developed it further. I really liked that about him. His ambition to do a film with me was so strong that he was still working on the idea. He narrated it for over an hour. The script was terrific. I messaged him that he has to give me a blockbuster and informed him that I am on board.”

