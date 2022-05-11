South Indian films have lately been a major topic of discussion and sometimes debate ever since a bunch of them like KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR broke all box office records in the recent past. Cricketers around the globe have been participating in these Indian movie social media trends which is clearly another example of the reach these movies hold. According to a recent media report, former Indian captain MS Dhoni will soon join the Tamil film industry as a producer.

For the unversed, MS Dhoni has been quite attached to the film industry in the past. He vividly promoted the biopic which was made on him, titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The movie featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a lead role and was directed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie was also released in Tamil language at that time and it even received impressive response from the audience.

According to a recent report by News 18, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will soon be venturing into the Tamil film industry but not as an actor. He is planning to produce a Kollywood film and fans are already excited about the news. The sportsman has a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu ever since he became a part of Chennai Super Kings in the year 2011 and his movie earnings are expected to reflect the same.

According to a source close to the same publication, MS Dhoni has already hired Sanjay as a part of the production team, who closely works with Rajnikanth. The upcoming movie will reportedly star Nayanthara as the leading lady but there is no confirmation on the rest of the movie’s cast. An official announcement about the film will reportedly be made right after the ongoing IPL season.

What do you think about MS Dhoni’s new maiden venture? Let us know in the comments!

