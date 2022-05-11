Naveen Kumar Gowda, popularly known by his stage name Yash, is now basking in the glory of his film KGF: Chapter 2. The film is making big waves at the box office and refuses to die down. The action drama is going to complete a month in theatres across the globe, yet it continues to rake in the moolah.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is recently crossed the Rs 1100 crore mark and is now days away from breaching the Rs 1200-crore mark as well. Amidst the stupendous success, the Kannada superstar has shared an adorable video on Instagram a while ago and netizens are totally loving it.

KGF star Yash took to Instagram and shared a video wherein he was seen playing with his two kids Ayra, and Yathrav. In the video, Yathrav was heard saying, “I am a big bad wolf and dinosaur,” to which, the star then says he is scared and added, “Now dada is becoming a tiger.” At which point, Yathrav runs away.

Sharing the video, the Kannada superstar wrote, “A ‘Wild’ start to our Wednesday!” Watch the adorable father-son moment in the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Previously, Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared an adorable pic of the KGF star playing with his kids on the beach. Clad in shorts and a printed shirt, Yash along with his cute little family can be seen sitting on the beach and playing with the toys.

Time and again, the Kannada superstar has proved that he is a doting dad and loves spending time with his kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

