Amitabh Bachchan is one of the greatest actors of Bollywood who has enjoyed a huge fan following since the late 1900s. He is still active as an actor in the film industry, simultaneously working as a host on the popular television show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. A few years back, the actor had taken a direct dig at the cricket fans of this country who tend to criticize the players way too much when they fail to deliver on the field.

For the unversed, Big B was last seen playing the lead role in Jhund which hit the theatres on March 4, 2022. The movie has been directed by Nagraj Manjule and stars actors like Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar, and Vicky Kardian in key roles. The plot of this movie revolves around a bunch of poor kids who resorted to criminal activities and petty jobs due to circumstances. Sr Bachchan plays a senior football coach in the film who wants to make a professional team out of a bunch of potential players.

In the year 2014, the Indian cricket team participated in a One Day International (ODI) series against England and crushed the opponent with a comfortable 9-wicket win on the fourth day. MS Dhoni also went on to become India’s most successful captain with this win, breaking a record that was held by Mohammad Azharuddin in the past.

As a result, MS Dhoni was vividly hailed by the cricket enthusiasts but this victory also highlighted the fickle nature of the fans. The fans were extremely volatile during this entire series, criticizing the players way too much when something went wrong.

When congratulating team India for the win, actor Amitabh Bachchan decided to call out the fans through a tweet highlighting how much hypocrisy exists amongst the viewers. “T 1600 – MS Dhoni becomes most successful India ODI captain .. !! Aur 4 din pehle galiyaan de rahe the sab ..!! BUCK UP INDIA !! MSZ”, he wrote. Have a look.

T 1600 – MS Dhoni becomes most successful India ODI captain .. !!

Aur 4 din pehle galiyaan de rahe the sab ..!! BUCK UP INDIA !! MSZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 2, 2014

