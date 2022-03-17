Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, a film that talks about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits nearly three decades ago, has been winning the hearts of the audiences and working wonders at the box office. Thought not many from Bollywood spoke about the film at the start, many are not talking about it, and fans believe Amitabh Bachchan has also.

Advertisement

Netizens who follow the Shehanshah of Bollywood on Twitter have noticed the megastar’s recent tweet and believe it is his indirect way of talking about the film. Read on to know what Sr Bachchan wrote and Twitterati’s reactions to it.

Advertisement

Last night, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle and shared a cryptic post. The tweet simply read, “T 4222 – .. we know now , what we never knew then ..” While the post had no hashtags or references, netizens have zeroed in on the tweet being about the Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files. In fact, they took to the comments section and shared their views on the veteran actor’s post.

Linking Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic tweet to the actor talking about Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, one netizen wrote, “But still have no courage to speak?! लेकिन बोलने की हिम्मत आज भी नहीं है?!” Another Twitterati, sharing a clip of Sr Bachchan talking about the different hill stations of India from Bemisal along with one from TKF, wrote, “We know now what we never know.”

A third added, “Sir hash tag lagana bhool gaye ap.” Another added, “स्पष्ट नही लिखे है बस know और knew में घुमाने की कोशिश कर रहे है” Another netizen added, “you could have used #TheKashmirFiles in your tweet itna darrr?

But still have no courage to speak?!

लेकिन बोलने की हिम्मत आज भी नहीं है?!

😒https://t.co/dzSFTenvG6 — Poha_Jalebi (@IndoreNagpur) March 17, 2022

Thanks to @vivekagnihotri quite a lot of Indians have suddenly found a spine. https://t.co/sHFPvWnjBe — Manan Bhatt (@mananbhattnavy) March 17, 2022

We know now what we never knowhttps://t.co/ka1akEPURI — Manoj Gupta (@ManojGupta_1996) March 17, 2022

Sir hash tag lagana bhool gaye ap.#KashmirFiles https://t.co/wB8812kfPK — Neha S (@Neha_ns7777) March 17, 2022

स्पष्ट नही लिखे है बस know और knew में घुमाने की कोशिश कर रहे है — Bolo bhiya (@Bolobhiya) March 17, 2022

you could have used #TheKashmirFiles in your tweet

itna darrr? — जीवनदायीनी (@jeevandayni) March 17, 2022

And then there are those who knew everything then but deliberately misinterpretedhttps://t.co/cerlJJlVKo — Sanjay (@Sanjaypro) March 17, 2022

Do you think Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet was a cryptic way of him praising – or just talking about, The Kashmir Files? Let us know in the comments.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Is A Propaganda Film? Should’ve Been Promoted On The Kapil Sharma Show But ‘Janta Janardhan Hai’, Darshan Kumaar Speaks!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube