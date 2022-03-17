Deepika Padukone is currently having a gala time in Spain, where she’s busy shooting for Pathaan. The actress is accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham as they shoot for the Siddharth Anand directorial. Time and again pictures from the sets get leaked on the web and they take the Internet by storm for all the right reasons.

A couple of weeks back, the makers of Pathaan dropped the teaser to only raise the excitement between the fans.

After getting a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s chiselled body and Deepika Padukone’s hot bikini bod, new photos from Pathaan sets have surfaced on the web. In the new leaked pics, the Gehraiyaan star looks bold and beautiful wearing a neon yellow halterneck bikini. These leaked pics see her toned body as she’s seen getting out of the swimming pool and wearing a bathrobe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People’s Desire 💘 (@people_desire)

That apart, other photos also see her looking stunning in a black printed bikini top with a wrap-around skirt. Tying her hair in a high bun, Deepika Padukone nails the swim look with less makeup and statement earrings. Check out her photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOLLYWOOD TIMES™🔵 (@bollywood.times)

Well, looks like these photos are from a scene that Deepika was shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. This time we surely miss a glace of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh recently opened up about being married to a sport-oriented family. He revealed that he has never been able to beat Deepika in their badminton game. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor said, “Deepika kicks my butt in badminton, let me tell you. I don’t think I have beaten her ever. We started dating in 2012. It’s ben 10 years and I am yet to beat her. And it’s not for lack of trying. I am running around sweating. There was a time when she used to beat me under 5 or 10 points. Now I have gotten to 15-16. So, I am getting there but still unable to beat her.”

On the work front, apart from Pathaan, Deepika Padukone has another Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter in the pipeline. The film stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role against the actress.

