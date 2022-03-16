Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screens ever since Zero (2018). Fans have literally prayed for the actor to make a comeback and it’s finally happening. The superstar is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pictures from sets have just been leaked and those chiselled abs cannot go unnoticed. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

As most know, SRK along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham recently flew to Spain. The team will be staying there for a month-long schedule. Siddharth Anand not only has plans to shoot a romantic song in Mallorca but the superstar reportedly will also be filming some high-octane sequences featuring the trio.

Advertisement

Amidst it all, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan has leaked from the Pathaan sets. It features him standing outside a villa, flaunting his chiselled abs and shirtless avatar. His long hair, cargo pants and sunglasses has also left many reminded of his look in Dard-E-Disco.

As soon as the picture surfaced on the online platform, fans have been going gaga over the drastic body transformation of Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has surely been working really hard for Pathaan.

Have a look at the handsome hunk below:

Latst: Dammn Look By𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙆𝙝𝙖𝙣" 🥵

"𝘾𝙖𝙣 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙈𝙚 𝙃𝙚 𝙄𝙨 56 🙂😎

" When @iamsrk Say, Age Is A Number…. Work Hard And It Will All Happen Well..💞

Now Look The Result 🥵

Age On Reverse Gear SRK Trolling Age Like King#ShahRukhKhan @iamsrkiannoor pic.twitter.com/z5wFNlqWZ6 — Nurjamal Sordar NooR (@iamsrkiannoor) March 15, 2022

That’s too much hotness in a frame to handle, isn’t it? Shah Rukh Khan at 56 is truly ageing like a fine wine!

Meanwhile, SRK has also been making a lot of noise over his recent announcement of SRK+. The actor teased fans with the caption that suggested that he’s planning a surprise for his fans on OTT. Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar even congratulated him over his upcoming app but reports now suggest that it was just for promotions of Disney+ Hotstar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Pathaan updates!

Must Read: Sonali Bendre To Return To Films After 18 Years, Actress Roped In With Jr NTR For A Tollywood Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube