Luv Ranjan’s next film that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead is one of the much-awaited films among the fans. The film went on floors last year and just two schedules left one in Delhi and Mumbai and the second one in Spain.

The film’s second schedule kicked in recently however, it seems a very unpleasant incident broke out on the sets of the movie at Mumbai’s Royal Palms in Goregaon, this afternoon. The incident seemingly halted the film’s shoot for some time. Scroll down to know more.

As per the latest report from ETimes, workers who had previously worked on a song, in October last year, for Luv Ranjan’s romcom entered the set and said that 350 people from their fraternity had not been paid to the tune of Rs 1 crore, 22 lakh. The unpleasant incident escalated to a point where Mumbai Police intervened and led away from the agitated workers to Aarey Police Station.

Later the workers union rushed to the police station and the agitated workers were released. Even though the agitation was not aggressive but was reportedly chaos and pandemonium. However, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer’s shoot resumed after the workers were taken away in the police van.

It is also worth pointing out that Luv Films had earlier sent a letter to FWICE and other unions addressing the complaint made by Film Studio Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union’s General Secretary Ganeshwarlal Shrivastav. The letter mentioned that they are not responsible for any non-payments as all the necessary payments in this regard to the hired Production Designer, Dipankar Das Gupta, were paid.

Dipankar Das Gupta spoke about the issue to the publication. He said, “If I was at fault, would I have been still shooting with Luv? In fact, as we speak, I am on the same Ranbir-Shraddha set.” He also alleged that Jaishankar and Gautam of Hyperlink were responsible for the mess.

Explaining it, Gupta said, “You see, I had outsourced the project to a company called Hyperlink, from where two men, Jai Shankar and Gautam made an agreement with me. Much later, we came to know that those two had further outsourced it to a certain Prashant Vichare. Now, I have worked with Jaishankar and Gautam on many projects. They had even met Luv after coming on board. How would I dream that they will go on to outsource it further to someone else (Prashant Vichare)? And mind you, they hadn’t kept us in the loop. In fact, later I was told that they had gone over-budget by over Rs 1 crore. Is it possible that anybody would go over-budget by Rs 1 crore and not bring it to the notice of the people who are above him in that project? And by the way, no such kind of work was done that would require them to spend Rs 1 crore more than they were given. My bank accounts are open to reveal that there has been no hotch-potch from my side.”

