Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files, which was released last week, has created a havoc at the box office. The film promoted on a smaller scale is now turning out to be a blockbuster as the collection on Tuesday shows no signs of any drop. Scroll down to know more details.

The film released last week is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency. Helmed by Agnihotri, the film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in the lead. Ever since the trailer was released, the film has been making headlines as well.

Vivek Agnihotri’s film was initially touted to have a niche appeal and secured a limited screening of just 500 screens across the country. After the film received a thunderous response from the audience, 1500 more screens were added on Sunday.

The Kashmir Files earned 15.05 crores on Monday and it is as per the early trends flowing in, Tuesday i.e day 5 collection is said to be in the range of 15-17 crores. The five-day collections of the film are likely to be in the range of 57.20-59.20 crores. With two days still remaining, many surprises are yet to come.

The second-week collection of Vivek Agnihotri’s film is expected to be more than what the film will earn this week. While the 100 crore mark is surety, one awaits how speedily it achieves it. Going by the momentum of the film, it is sure to affect Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey.

All eyes now set of Holi holiday!

